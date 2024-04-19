Naples Money Management LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

PYPL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,170,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,580,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

