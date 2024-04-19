Naples Money Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $534.38. The stock had a trading volume of 764,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,155. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $545.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.03 and a 52 week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

