Naples Money Management LLC Invests $103,000 in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Enstar Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Enstar Group by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,423,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGR traded up $7.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $225.81 and a twelve month high of $312.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 78.24%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

