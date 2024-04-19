Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.70

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and traded as low as $10.50. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 5,504 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
