Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.70

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and traded as low as $10.50. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 5,504 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.