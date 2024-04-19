Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.39

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and traded as low as $26.82. Swiss Re shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 51,756 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

