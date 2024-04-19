ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.52

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and traded as low as $31.00. ENN Energy shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 76,644 shares changing hands.

ENN Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

