ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.52

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and traded as low as $31.00. ENN Energy shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 76,644 shares changing hands.
ENN Energy Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.
About ENN Energy
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ENN Energy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.