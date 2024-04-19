Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 31,175 Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GREK. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 84,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 171,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 69,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GREK traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.03.

About Global X MSCI Greece ETF

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

