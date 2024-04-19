Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 3,082 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 276.2% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 750,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 551,169 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,268,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,613,000 after buying an additional 703,898 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 944,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 8,860,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,134. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

