iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVV stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.55. 6,354,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

