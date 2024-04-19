Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.36

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and traded as low as $11.12. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 9,145 shares traded.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $762.78 million during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 166.04%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.10. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.