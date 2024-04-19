Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.98

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $10.57. Tesco shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 98,208 shares changing hands.

Tesco Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

