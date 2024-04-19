Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Increased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.33. 1,271,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.24 and a 200 day moving average of $313.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.