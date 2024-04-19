Physiomics (LON:PYC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.31

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Physiomics shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 216,341 shares changing hands.

Physiomics Trading Up 13.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.50.

About Physiomics

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

