QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $338.47

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 338.47 ($4.21) and traded as high as GBX 349.40 ($4.35). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 333.60 ($4.15), with a volume of 3,445,919 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.48) to GBX 445 ($5.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 443.40 ($5.52).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 363.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,865.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

