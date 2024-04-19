Saga Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Saga has a market cap of $382.49 million and approximately $272.94 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saga has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.25 or 0.00006658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,002,249,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,002,088,261 with 90,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 3.2381075 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $141,023,453.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

