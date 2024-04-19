Paladin Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.62. 9,408,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,109,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

