Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Stock Price Down 1%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 44,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 50,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Surge Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 6.62%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.97%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

