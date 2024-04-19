Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$10.19. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.87, with a volume of 5,973 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOT. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$382.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.93.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7297735 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen acquired 8,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,361.00. Insiders have acquired 10,130 shares of company stock worth $101,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

