U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.78

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $2.81. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 18,972 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 3.21%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

