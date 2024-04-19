W G. Champion Mitchell Sells 13,143 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 13,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $790,814.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,703.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AGX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,317. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. Argan had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Argan’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

AGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 37.6% during the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 47,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

