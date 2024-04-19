Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading 7.1% Higher

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Zadar Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.