ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $29.15 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $29,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

ROP traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $534.38. The stock had a trading volume of 764,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.03 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

