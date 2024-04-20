Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

