iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,107,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,546,664. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

