Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 18,779 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.97. 2,607,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,934. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

