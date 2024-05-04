Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) PT Raised to $28.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of OMI traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. 3,025,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

