LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on May 31st

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LUXHP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73.
