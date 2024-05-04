LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on May 31st

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXHP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

