The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 848.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,987 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 100,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 774.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 144,423 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 127,914 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,879 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $120,722,000 after acquiring an additional 714,589 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,254,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $117,654,000 after acquiring an additional 560,273 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.11. 5,085,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,808. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

