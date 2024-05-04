1,836 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Purchased by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 247,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,017,000 after buying an additional 221,961 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,979,000 after buying an additional 119,645 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,462.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.34. The stock had a trading volume of 165,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,306. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

