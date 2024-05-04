Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,195 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.9% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,257,876 shares of company stock valued at $613,168,252. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ META traded up $10.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,474,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392,596. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

