J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.86. 13,900,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,773,743. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

