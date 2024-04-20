Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 30,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 150,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The firm has a market cap of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($80.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 130.45% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,848,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 2,275,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vroom by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 1,183,123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 1,394.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,026,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 957,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 873,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.

