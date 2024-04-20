Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 30,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 150,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.
Vroom Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26.
Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($80.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 130.45% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vroom
About Vroom
Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.
