J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $7.59 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15, a PEG ratio of 116.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.16. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.35.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

