Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $104,000.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

