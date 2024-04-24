Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.45

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.
