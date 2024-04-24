Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Shares Up 0.2%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 91,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 152,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.