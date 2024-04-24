Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Shares Up 0.2%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 91,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 152,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

