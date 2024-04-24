BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (ZWEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on May 2nd

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:ZWEN traded up 0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is 30.21. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a 12-month low of 25.75 and a 12-month high of 32.18.

