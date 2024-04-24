NEAR Protocol Price Tops $6.77 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.77 or 0.00010542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and $636.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,187,542,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,507,991 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,187,448,599 with 1,065,338,424 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.92926737 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $475,212,433.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

