Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 789,500 shares.

Cool Technologies Price Performance

Cool Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes mobile power generation and heat dispersion technologies worldwide. The company's mobile power generation system enables work trucks to generate electric power by running an in-chassis generator. Its heat dispersion technology is based on proprietary composite heat structures and heat pipe architecture for use in various product platforms, such as electric motors, pumps, turbines, bearings, and vehicle components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.