Cronos Price Reaches $0.13 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $3.32 billion and $15.40 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00056689 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00021353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013105 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

