KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.38

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and traded as high as $74.25. KBC Group shares last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
KBC Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
