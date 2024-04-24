Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 10,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 54,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Lottery.com Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($4.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 43.81% and a negative net margin of 379.75%.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.