Sui (SUI) Price Reaches $1.25

Sui (SUI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Sui token can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $233.12 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,295,901,469 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,295,901,469.4146154 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.33404575 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $185,342,624.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

