Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.08.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Down 15.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $20.76 on Friday, reaching $115.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,956,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 38.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.