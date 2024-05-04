Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.37. 4,407,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,239. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

