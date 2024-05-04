Todd Asset Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,760 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,051. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

British American Tobacco Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

