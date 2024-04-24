Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.54 million. Teradyne also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.640-0.840 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Teradyne stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,241. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

