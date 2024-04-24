WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of DGRS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,956. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.