10,393 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American International Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after acquiring an additional 319,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,279 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in American International Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 598,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

