VCI Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,591 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,536,000 after purchasing an additional 93,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after purchasing an additional 324,095 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.92. 3,757,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,338. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

